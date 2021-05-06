Columbus Crew host DC United in conference action

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

