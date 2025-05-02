Columbus Crew host Charlotte FC in conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -145, Charlotte FC +356, Draw +290; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC meet in conference action.

The Crew are 4-1-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew rank third in the MLS allowing only eight goals.

Charlotte is 3-2-0 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 37 corner kicks, averaging 3.7 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has five goals and one assist for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Liel Abada has three goals and one assist for Charlotte. Patrick Agyemang has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Charlotte: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Rudy Camacho (injured).

Charlotte: Jahlane Forbes (injured), Nimfasha Berchimas (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.