Columbus Crew host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference finals

Atlanta United FC (13-9-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Columbus Crew (16-9-9, third in the Conference during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -167, Atlanta United FC +359; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Crew are 13-7-8 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew are seventh in the league drawing 187 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

United is 9-9-10 against Eastern Conference teams. United has scored 66 goals while conceding 53 for a +13 goal differential.

The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. United won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has scored 19 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored 18 goals and added two assists for United. Thiago Almada has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Diego Rossi (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.