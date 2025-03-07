Columbus Crew face the Houston Dynamo following shutout win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -131, Houston +316, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, the Columbus Crew play the Houston Dynamo.

The Crew finished 19-6-9 overall and 10-4-4 at home last season. The Crew scored 72 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The Dynamo compiled a 15-10-9 record overall in 2024 while finishing 8-7-3 in road games. The Dynamo scored 47 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured).

