Columbus Crew face the Chicago Fire in conference play

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Chicago Fire (8-11-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (13-9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -191, Chicago +438, Draw +354; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew are 9-6-6 in Eastern Conference play. Cucho Hernandez leads the highest-scoring team in Eastern Conference play with 10 goals. The Crew have a conference-leading 57 goals.

The Fire are 3-8-9 against Eastern Conference teams. The Fire have a 2-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has 10 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kei Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Fire: 4-5-1, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Fire: Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured), Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

