Columbus Crew bring shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -118, Columbus +267, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew head into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 9-0-2 at home. LAFC has scored 43 goals while allowing 24 for a +19 goal differential.

The Crew are 5-2-3 in road games. The Crew have an MLS-leading +22 goal differential, scoring 40 goals while conceding 18.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and nine assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has 11 goals and five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 9-0-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

Crew: 8-2-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Cristian Olivera (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured).

Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.