Columbus Crew bring draw streak into matchup with D.C. United

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +144, Columbus +164, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew visit D.C. United after playing to a draw in three straight games.

United put together a 10-14-10 record overall during the 2024 season while finishing 4-8-5 in home games. United scored 52 goals and registered a goal differential of -18 last season.

The Crew finished 19-6-9 overall and 9-4-5 on the road in the 2024 season. The Crew averaged 2.1 goals on 5.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hakim Karamoko (injured), William Conner Antley (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Crew: Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Steven Moreira (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.