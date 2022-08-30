Columbus Crew bring draw streak into matchup against Inter Miami

Miami is 6-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 2-5-1 record in games it scores a single goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has scored eight goals and added one assist for the Crew. Luis Diaz has five assists over the last 10 games.

Gonzalo Higuain has scored nine goals and added three assists for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured).

Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.