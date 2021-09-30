Columbus Crew beat LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul 2-0 in Campeones Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo's own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup.
Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a header to seal it.
Cruz Azul won LIGA MX's Campeón de Campeones to qualify for the game.
Atlanta United beat Club America 3-2 in 2019 the last time the event was played.
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
Credit: Joshua A. Bickel
