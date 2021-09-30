journal-news logo
Columbus Crew beat LIGA MX’s Cruz Azul 2-0 in Campeones Cup

The Columbus Crew celebrate after winning the Campeones Cup soccer game following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
The Columbus Crew celebrate after winning the Campeones Cup soccer game following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

22 minutes ago
Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo’s own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus opened the scoring on Brayan Angulo's own goal in the fourth minute and the defending MLS champion Crew beat Cruz Azul of Mexico 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup.

Jonathan Mensah scored in the 74th on a header to seal it.

Cruz Azul won LIGA MX's Campeón de Campeones to qualify for the game.

Atlanta United beat Club America 3-2 in 2019 the last time the event was played.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) celebrates with teammate Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) after a Cruz Azul own goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) celebrates with teammate Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) after a Cruz Azul own goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush (24) rises for a save against Cruz Azul during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush (24) rises for a save against Cruz Azul during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) heads the ball past Cruz Azul midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) for a goal during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah (4) heads the ball past Cruz Azul midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) for a goal during the second half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) works around Cruz Azul midfielder Yoshimar Yotún (19) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) works around Cruz Azul midfielder Yoshimar Yotún (19) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) yells as he falls to the turf after a tackle from Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) yells as he falls to the turf after a tackle from Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) tries to move past Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) tries to move past Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew won 2-0.(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

