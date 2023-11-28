Columbus Crew ask minimum $421 for individual tickets vs. Messi and Miami next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew are asking a minimum $421 list price for individual tickets for next season's Major League Soccer home game against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

The $421 seats are located behind the end line in the bottom deck at Lower.com Field, according to a Ticketmaster webpage linked to the team's website. The price does not include fees.

Individual ticket prices increase to $746 plus fees for seats closer to midfield.

The match vs. Miami is the only 2024 Crew home game with individual seats listed for sale. The date of the match has not been announced; last year, MLS announced its schedule on Dec. 20.

“While our 2024 MLS schedule is to be determined, we recognized there was significant fan interest in securing tickets to our home match against Inter Miami CF, regardless of the date and time," the Crew said in a statement. “In preparation for the holiday season, we opened a limited number of single-match tickets exclusively for our season ticket members Monday morning as we always prioritize our supporters through early access for events at our venues. The select inventory was offered to the public on Tuesday.”

The New York Red Bulls last week offered a holiday two-game ticket promotion involving next season's home opener and their home match against rival New York City but included in small print that a match against Miami would not be included if it is the home opener.

Messi, captain of World Cup champion Argentina, joined Miami in July. The 36-year-old attacker scored at the Red Bulls in his MLS debut on Aug. 26, his only goal in six league matches. He missed six league games after joining the team.

