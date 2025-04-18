Columbus Crew aim to continue win streak in matchup with Inter Miami

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +121, Inter Miami CF +198, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew head into a matchup with Inter Miami as winners of three games in a row.

The Crew are 4-0-1 in Eastern Conference games. Diego Rossi paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Crew have scored 12 goals.

Miami is 3-0-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami leads the league giving up just six goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has scored five goals for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist.

Lionel Messi has scored three goals with two assists for Miami. Telasco Jose Segovia Perez has three goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Miami: David Ruiz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.