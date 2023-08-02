Columbus Crew add former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi

The Columbus Crew have acquired former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi from Fenerbahçe S
news
13 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have acquired former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi from Fenerbahçe S.K. of the Turkish league for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan forward will join the Crew as a designated player. His contract runs through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.

The move comes two days after the Crew transferred top scorer Lucas Zalarayan to the Saudi Pro League.

Rossi was a major contributor to LAFC’s 2019 squad that had the league’s top regular-season record. He became the youngest player in MLS history to win the league’s Golden Boot in 2020, when he scored 14 goals in 19 matches for LAFC during a shortened campaign. He had been in Europe since 2021.

“Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

In Other News
1
Amid failed compliance checks, Oxford restricts new tobacco businesses...
2
Chicken, waffles and more chicken: These new restaurants are coming to...
3
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ to bring estimated 80K...
4
‘It’s terrible what’s happening’: 5 million Kias and Hyundais still...
5
M. Night Shyamalan to film new movie in Cincinnati
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top