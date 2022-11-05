Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado

Colorado has a 3-3-0 record in road games and a 5-4-1 record overall. The Avalanche have allowed 30 goals while scoring 34 for a +4 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Mikko Rantanen led the Avalanche with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Kuraly has scored two goals with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Rantanen has seven goals and eight assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has three goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.