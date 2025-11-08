Columbia faces Ohio following Weiss' 27-point game

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Ohio Bobcats (1-0)
Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Ohio after Riley Weiss scored 27 points in Columbia's 74-69 win against the Butler Bulldogs.
Ohio went 4-11 at home a season ago while going 6-23 overall. The Bobcats averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 5.7 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.
Columbia finished 10-2 on the road and 24-7 overall last season. The Lions averaged 16.7 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. Veteran’s Day observance set for Nov. 14
2
$27M Oxford station opens for all modes of transportation, is...
3
Levy outcomes, aftermath contrasted for Lakota, Madison schools
4
Construction starts on $32M Trenton city building, YMCA
5
Teacher union rally: Ross educators go public to pressure labor talks