Colts bring back DL Tyquan Lewis with contract extension

19 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts have signed oft-injured defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed versatile defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year contract extension, team officials announced Monday.

It's the second consecutive year Indy has re-signed the former Ohio State star.

Lewis has been a solid rotational player, capable of playing both tackle and end, when he's been healthy. But in five pro seasons, he's only played in more than nine games once — in 2020 when he had 24 tackles and four sacks, both career highs.

He's finished each of the past two seasons on injured reserve with torn patellar tendons. He injured his right knee on Oct. 31, 2021, then injured his left knee on Oct. 30, 2022.

The Colts drafted Lewis in the second round in 2018.

