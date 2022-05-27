Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.
Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches (128.8 centimeters) long, breaking the record of 50.15 inches (127.4 centimeters) set last year. It also weighed a record 67.22 pounds (30.5 kilograms). That topped the mark of 61.28 pounds (27.8 kilograms) set earlier this year.
A DNR hatchery manager measured Price's catch prior to its release.
