Colorado State earns 105-77 win against Wright State

Led by Isaiah Stevens' 22 points, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Wright State Raiders 105-77 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 22 points as Colorado State beat Wright State 105-77 on Friday night.

Stevens added 14 assists for the Rams (2-0). Nique Clifford scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Joel Scott had 17 points and shot 7 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Raiders (0-1) were led in scoring by Trey Calvin, who finished with 33 points and two steals. Tanner Holden added 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had eight points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Colorado State visits Northern Colorado and Wright State plays Toledo at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

