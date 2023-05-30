Colorado Rapids aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

The Rapids are 2-3-3 in road games. The Rapids rank ninth in the league with 68 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored six goals and added three assists for the Crew. Mohamed Farsi has three assists over the last 10 games.

Michael Barrios has scored two goals with two assists for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Rapids: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Will Sands (injured).

Rapids: Max (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Darren Yapi (injured), Keegan Rosenberry (injured), Bryan Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.