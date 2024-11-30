Colgate Raiders and the Akron Zips meet in Hamilton, New York

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays Akron in Hamilton, New York.

The Raiders have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Colgate is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Zips have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Akron has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colgate's average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

Alexus Mobley is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Zips.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.