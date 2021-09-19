journal-news logo
X

Cole expected to start as Yankees host the Indians

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The Yankees will roll out Gerrit Cole to the mound Sunday and the Indians will give Eli Morgan the start

Cleveland Indians (72-74, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (83-66, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (2-7, 6.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-7, 2.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 224 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -321, Indians +258; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364.

The Indians are 36-38 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .348.

The Indians won the last meeting 11-3. Aaron Civale earned his 11th victory and Franmil Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Luis Gil registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge is second on the Yankees with 35 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 92 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (neck), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old churches throughout Butler County in...
2
West Chester Twp. trustees agree to new union contracts
3
Fairfield eyeing 2 big road projects in seeking federal funds
4
Local doctors: Predictors show COVID-19 cases may peak soon, but number
5
As COVID-19 rises again, businesses want more info about federal...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top