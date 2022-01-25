Cold play: Hats, gloves, long pants for US WCup qualifier

The U.S. opened qualifying on Sept. 2 with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador, where the temperature was 72 degree at Estadio Cuscatlán. With FIFA creating the January window after the one-year delay in qualifying caused by the pandemic, Berhalter chose cold-weather sites to minimize travel for his team and maximize discomfort for the Central Americans.

In the event of weather that turns St. Paul unplayable, the USSF has lined up Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, as a backup site.

Pulisic, Adams and Weston McKennie could start together for only the second time, the first since an exhibition against Ecuador in March 2019.

Matt Turner is the likely starter in goal — it would be his first competitive match since Nov. 30 — after Zack Steffen didn't travel because of back stiffness.

The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points after eight of 14 games, one point behind Canada. With a strong window, Berhalter's team could move to the brink of a World Cup berth, the Americans' first since 2014.

Mexico and Panama have 14 points each, followed by Costa Rica (nine), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduras (three). The top three teams qualify and a fourth team advances to a playoff, likely against New Zealand.

Forward Gyasi Zardes, a California native who has played for Major League Soccer’s Crew since 2018, practiced at Ohio Health Performance Center, adjacent to old Crew Stadium, and concluded “today, it’s actually a beautiful day.”

“The sun is out. The snow is cleared off the field. So we’re embracing it, and we’re looking forward to playing in this weather,” he said. “Not every day you get to play in extreme weather like this.”

After preparing in Indianapolis, El Salvador moved to Columbus.

“I played in Colorado in a snowy game when you couldn’t see where out of bounds was on the field and using an orange ball,” Adams said. “In Germany, it’s cold. Not quite as cold as here, yet, but it’s getting there. So we’re used to it.”

Notes: The referee will be Bryan Lopez of Guatemala, who worked the Americans' 3-0 exhibition loss to Venezuela in 2019. Adonai Escobedo of Mexico will be the Video Assistant Referee as CONCACAF uses VAR in qualifying for the first time. ... Adams on McKennie: “Right now, Weston is scoring goals for fun. So I’m going to hold him to it and put a little bit extra pressure on him that he needs to score some goals now. So every time we get a set piece and there’s a good delivery, I'm thinking that he's going to score.” ... Defender DeAndre Yedlin was not at training following the cancellation of his flight from Istanbul to New York on Monday.

