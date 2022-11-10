BreakingNews
5 things we learned from Election Day in Ohio
journal-news logo
X

Cohill scores 18, Youngstown St. beats UT-Martin 90-72

news
30 minutes ago
Led by Dwayne Cohill’s 19 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks 90-72

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 19 points as Youngstown State beat UT Martin 90-72 on Wednesday night.

Cohill also contributed five assists for the Penguins (2-0). Malek Green scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Garrett Covington recorded 12 points and was 4-of-13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

K.J. Simon finished with 19 points and two steals for the Skyhawks (0-2). UT Martin also got 13 points and four assists from Jordan Sears. Parker Stewart also put up 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State’s next game is Sunday against Notre Dame on the road. UT Martin hosts Champion Christian on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ross Twp. voters overwhelming denied creating their own zoning...
2
Oxford Kiwanis holiday food drive exceeds goal
3
Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter continues election night...
4
1 dead after stabbing at fire in Ross Twp.; second house heavily...
5
Ross and Talawanda schools face budget cuts in wake of levy losses
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top