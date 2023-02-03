Cohill layup sends Youngstown St. past Wright St. in 3OT

Adrian Nelson tied a career high with 27 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six steals for the Penguins (18-6, 10-3 Horizon League). Malek Green added 24 points shooting 12 for 24 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Cohill struggled shooting from the field (4 of 17) but made all 10 of his foul shots to finish with 19 points.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (13-11, 6-7) with a career-high 44 points, AJ Braun scored and Brandon Noel grabbed 15 rebounds.