Cohill carries Youngstown St. past Canisius 71-43

20 minutes ago
Dwayne Cohill posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to a 71-43 win over Canisius

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 71-43 win over Canisius on Saturday.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points for Youngstown State (6-3), which earned its fourth straight victory. Owen Long added 11 points. Luke Chicone had eight assists.

Tevin Olison, who was second on the Penguins in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Canisius totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Malek Green had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Ahamadou Fofana added eight assists.

Armon Harried, who was second on the Golden Griffins in scoring heading into the contest with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

