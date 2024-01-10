Cochran scores 21, Toledo defeats Kent State 89-75

Led by Tyler Cochran's 21 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 89-75
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cochran's 21 points helped Toledo defeat Kent State 89-75 on Tuesday night.

Cochran added six rebounds for the Rockets (9-6, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Ra'Heim Moss had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Jalen Sullinger led the way for the Golden Flashes (8-7, 1-2) with 21 points and four assists. Chris Payton added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Kent State. VonCameron Davis also recorded 14 points and two steals.

Toledo took the lead with 6:50 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Cochran led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 43-29 at the break. Toledo extended its lead to 63-40 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Andre Lorentsson scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
2
Attorney for Middletown police chief on leave: ‘I don’t believe this...
3
Bengals finale awards area newborns with ‘Cincinnati Kid’ PJs
4
Pastor for Hamilton MLK event: ‘It is always right to do what’s right’
5
Pantries expect to see increase after Serve City stops food aid
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top