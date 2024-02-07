Cochran, Moss each score 20 points to help Toledo secure 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan

Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan 91-87
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cochran and Ra’Heim Moss scored 20 points apiece to lead Toledo to a 91-87 victory over Eastern Michigan 91-87 on Tuesday night.

Cochran and Moss each grabbed six rebounds for the Rockets (15-8, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons added 16 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (9-14, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Orlando Lovejoy added 16 points, six assists and three steals for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Arne Osojnik had 14 points.

