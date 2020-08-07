Coaches to have own Hall of Fame category for next 4 years

The total number of finalists will remain at 18 for the selection meeting on the day before the Super Bowl. The maximum size of each enshrinement class is eight. A candidate must receive at least 80% approval to earn election.

Coach, senior and contributor candidates will be considered by special committees in virtual meetings this month, with one from each category recommended for consideration at the selection meeting next February.

Two new voters were added to the selection panel, one already familiar with the Hall of Fame: Bill Polian. Now an analyst for ESPN and SiriusXM, Polian was voted into the hall in 2015 as a contributor.

ESPN's Lisa Salters also has been added to the panel.

This year's enshrinements, scheduled for Saturday and mid-September because of the additional of the Centennial Class have been postponed. They will be held next August.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL