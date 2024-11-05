Coach Jim Harbaugh feeling good about Chargers with 3 wins in past 4 games

After being 2-2 at the bye week, the Chargers have won three of four — including two straight by at least 17 points — and are playing their best football of the season.

The biggest reason for the Chargers' turnaround has been something that Harbaugh has preached from when he was hired as head coach on Jan. 24 — mental toughness.

Justin Herbert was sacked six times in the first half against the Browns, but Los Angeles still had a 20-3 lead at halftime. Herbert was able to hit on a couple of big pass plays and the defense allowed only 57 yards while getting four sacks.

“We didn’t get discouraged or get emotionally hijacked when something didn’t go right and then kept working. Fortune favors those who press on,” Harbaugh said.

While the offense has started to find its groove the past three weeks, the defense has been one of the league's best all season.

Los Angeles is allowing a league-low 12.6 points per game. It is also the sixth team since 1990 and first since the 2019 New England Patriots to allow 20 or fewer points in the first eight games of a season.

Jesse Minter's defense has forced opposing offenses to go three-and-out on 28.9% of possessions, the second-highest rate in the league. It was 19.6% during Brandon Staley's near three seasons as head coach, where he also called the defensive plays.

“The pass rush and the coverage is really complementary. Sometimes when we aren't quite getting there with the pass rush the secondary is extra tight,” Harbaugh said.

What’s working

A healthier Herbert has meant the downfield passing game is back to where Chargers fans expect.

Herbert is 28 of 48 for 700 yards and four touchdowns on passes of 10 air yards over the past four games. Over the first four games — when Herbert was still getting up to speed after missing two weeks of training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot and then a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 win at Carolina — he was only seven of 23 for 150 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on passes of 10 air yards.

What needs help

Herbert is having success despite problems with pass protection. He was sacked a career-high six times by the Browns, all in the first half, as the Chargers built a 20-3 halftime lead. According to Sportradar, he was the first QB going back to 2000 to have a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the first half despite being sacked six or more times.

Right tackle Joe Alt, the fifth overall pick in April's draft, had a tough day against the Browns, allowing a pair of sacks.

Herbert has been pressured on 39.3% of his drop-backs this season, ninth most in the league among starting QBs, and has faced five or more pass rushers on one-third of his snaps.

Stock up

Running back J.K Dobbins is making a strong bid for AP Comeback Player of the Year. After suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in last year's opener while with Baltimore, Dobbins has 620 rushing yards, fifth most among those who have played in only eight games. Dobbins has four games with at least 80 yards — including 85 on Sunday at Cleveland — and had the third game of his career with two touchdowns.

Defensive back Elijah Molden was acquired from Tennessee after the preseason and is tied for second in the AFC with three interceptions. He picked off a pass in the end zone against the Browns after it was tipped by rookie Tarheeb Still.

Stock down

Left guard Zion Johnson has allowed 21 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus,, eighth most in the league among guards.

Kicker Cameron Dicker has missed three extra points this season, with two coming in the past two games, and had his streak of 58 straight field goals made inside 50 yards end at Cleveland.

Injuries

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) are eligible to come off injured reserve this week. ... LB Junior Colson went out with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return and WR Simi Fehoko suffered an elbow injury during the fourth quarter. Both players are likely questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Key numbers

10 — Touchdowns allowed by the defense, which is ted with the 1961 and ’65 squads for least allowed through eight games in franchise history.

48 — Touchdown passes by Herbert on third down since 2020, second most in the league. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes leads the way with 55.

Next steps

The Chargers begin a run of three straight home games against the 2-6 Titans on Sunday. The Bolts will also host Cincinnati (4-5) in prime time on Nov. 17 and Baltimore (6-3) in a Monday night game on Nov. 25 and the third career coaching matchup between Jim and John Harbaugh.

