Closing arguments begin in Ohio doctor's murder trial

“Even though they were very critically ill, and perhaps some of them were on a trajectory to die very soon anyways, you cannot hasten their death, you cannot quickly, painlessly cause the death of a dying person," Zeyen said. “Can’t do it — not in the state of Ohio.”

Husel's attorneys were expected to present their own closing argument later Monday. Those lawyers called a single witness on March 30 — a Georgia anesthesiologist who testified that Husel’s patients died from their medical conditions and not Husel’s actions. The defense rested the following day.

Monday's arguments before Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook began after a delay of several days. The delay came after a document used to disqualify judges was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court in the Husel case last week. The document was sealed and no details were available about it.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.