Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Jerami Grant averaging 3.5.

The Cavaliers are 8-12 on the road. Cleveland has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 114-96 on Nov. 24, with Mitchell scoring 34 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

