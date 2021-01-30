Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ed Davis ranks second on the Timberwolves with 5.6 rebounds and averages 2.2 points. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.9 points per game and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Taurean Prince is averaging 2.9 assists and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.4% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22 assists, nine steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (ankle), Naz Reid: out (quad).

Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.