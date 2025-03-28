Cleveland visits Detroit, aims for 60th victory of season

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will look for its 60th victory of the season when the Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are 4-9 against Central Division teams. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 against the rest of their division. Cleveland currently has the league's highest scoring offense with 122.3 points while shooting 49.2%.

The Pistons' 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 11.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 13.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Cade Cunningham: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (rest), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: day to day (knee).

