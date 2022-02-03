Cleveland visits Charlotte, aims to stop road losing streak

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 113-110 on Nov. 1, with Jarrett Allen scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Darius Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 104.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (reconditioning).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.