Cleveland takes road win streak into matchup with Memphis

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its 10-game road win streak intact when the Cavaliers face Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 24-10 on their home court. Memphis has an 8-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 25-6 on the road. Cleveland is fourth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies' 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Pippen Jr. is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 21.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 121.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 123.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (ankle), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Zyon Pullin: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), De'Andre Hunter: day to day (illness), Ty Jerome: day to day (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.