Cleveland takes road win streak into matchup with Boston

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Boston looking to continue its six-game road winning streak.

The Celtics are 31-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks last in the NBA scoring 41.5 points per game in the paint.

The Cavaliers are 32-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 45.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points and 4.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 20.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 126.3 points, 49.9 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: day to day (thigh), Luke Kornet: day to day (personal).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.