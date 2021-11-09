Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks 5th straight victory

Cleveland finished 16-26 in Eastern Conference action and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.