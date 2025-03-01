Cleveland takes on Portland after Mitchell's 41-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 123-116 win against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers are 27-4 in home games. Cleveland is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 11-19 on the road. Portland has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 122.9 points per game the Cavaliers average are 8.8 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (114.1). The Trail Blazers average 110.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 111.3 the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anfernee Simons is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 124.2 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: out (calf), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Deni Avdija: day to day (quad), Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.