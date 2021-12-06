Cleveland takes on Milwaukee, looks for 4th straight road win

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in conference play. Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 114.1 points, 52.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), George Hill: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.