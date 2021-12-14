journal-news logo
Cleveland takes on Houston, seeks 5th straight win

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Cleveland hosts Houston aiming to extend its four-game win streak

Houston Rockets (9-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup against Houston as winners of four games in a row.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-7 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.0 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 2-12 away from home. Houston ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 20.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.5 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

