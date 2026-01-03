Cleveland takes on Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Cavaliers face Detroit.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 against division opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the NBA averaging 119.4 points and is shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Pistons are 5-3 against Central Division opponents. Detroit is fourth in the NBA scoring 18.2 fast break points per game. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons averaging 3.8.

The 119.4 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.6 more points than the Pistons allow (112.8). The Pistons average 118.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 116.9 the Cavaliers allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 116-95 on Oct. 27. Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 33.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 31.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Pistons: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.