journal-news logo
X

Cleveland takes on conference foe Detroit

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cleveland and Detroit will square off in a matchup of Eastern Conference foes

Detroit Pistons (2-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit meet on Friday.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton celebrates additions to Veterans Hall of Fame
2
Lori’s Roadhouse brings national Nashville acts, local entertainment to
3
COVID-19 relief funds put counselors in all Middletown elementary...
4
Monroe considers pedestrian/bike bridge over Ohio 4 near former...
5
Laser lights, 400 candles will Illuminate Hamilton on Friday
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top