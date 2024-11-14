Cleveland takes on Chicago, seeks 7th straight home win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cavaliers play Chicago.

The Cavaliers are 10-0 against conference opponents. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 53.2 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.6.

The Bulls are 1-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 12.3.

The Cavaliers average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 23.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.

Vucevic is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 119.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (wrist), Adama Sanogo: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.