Cleveland takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-109 in the last meeting on Jan. 15. Garland led the Cavaliers with 32 points, and Murray led the Spurs with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 102.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (back).

Spurs: Jock Landale: day to day (concussion), Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.