Cleveland State visits Idowu and Northern Kentucky

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Cleveland State after Halle Idowu scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky's 82-79 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Norse are 5-6 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon scoring 65.9 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Vikings are 11-3 in Horizon play. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Mickayla Perdue averaging 8.0.

Northern Kentucky scores 65.9 points, 5.8 more per game than the 60.1 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaci Jones is averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Perdue is shooting 42.5% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.