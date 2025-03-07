Cleveland State tops Northern Kentucky 68-63 in Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 16 points in Cleveland State's 68-63 win over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament.

Arnett added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Vikings (21-11). Tevin Smith shot 4 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Je'Shawn Stevenson finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.