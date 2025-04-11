Cleveland State to introduce Rob Summers as its new men's basketball coach

The 40-year old Summers was an assistant at Missouri this past season after two seasons at Miami University as associate head coach.

Summers does have previous head coach experience, with three seasons at Division II Urbana from 2014-17.

Summers replaces Daniyal Robinson, who led the Vikings for three seasons before taking the job at North Texas last month. He takes over a Cleveland State program that has won at least 20 games for four straight seasons.

