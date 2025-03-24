Cleveland State squares off against Coppin State in NIT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Coppin State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Vikings are 15-7 against Horizon opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Cleveland State scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 9-7 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Cleveland State's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Laila Lawrence is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

