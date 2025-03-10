Cleveland State plays Youngstown State in Horizon League Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Youngstown State.

The Vikings have gone 15-6 against Horizon League opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 3.0.

The Penguins' record in Horizon League play is 14-7. Youngstown State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Cleveland State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Youngstown State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is averaging 13.8 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.