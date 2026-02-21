Cleveland State plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Lipscomb's 32-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Jaidon Lipscomb scored 32 points in Cleveland State's 106-82 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings have gone 6-6 in home games. Cleveland State allows 85.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Mastodons have gone 9-8 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

Cleveland State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Purdue Fort Wayne won 74-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. DeAndre Craig led Purdue Fort Wayne with 20 points, and Chevalier Emery led Cleveland State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is shooting 55.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Vikings. Lipscomb is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Maximus Nelson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Corey Hadnot II is shooting 51.9% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.