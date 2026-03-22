Cleveland State plays Monmouth in NIT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Monmouth in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Vikings' record in Horizon games is 14-8, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Cleveland State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Izzi Zingaro averaging 5.3.

The Hawks are 13-7 against CAA opponents. Monmouth ranks ninth in the CAA with 11.7 assists per game led by Madalena Amaro averaging 3.4.

Cleveland State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Monmouth averages 63.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 59.9 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Leonard is averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals for the Vikings. Zingaro is averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 62.0% over the past 10 games.

Gigi Gamble is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.